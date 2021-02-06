Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

CGEAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$84.58 during trading hours on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

