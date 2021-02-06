Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,400 shares of company stock worth $17,257,579 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 889,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

