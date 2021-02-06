CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One CoinDeal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $377,998.29 and approximately $62.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00062239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00222192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043932 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.