CoinPoker (CHP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $99.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.01178139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.06494737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

