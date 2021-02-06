CoinUs Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,836.50 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

