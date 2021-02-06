CoinUs Trading Up 0.1% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $60,836.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007826 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

