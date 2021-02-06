Color Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $995,166.94 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $995,166.94 and approximately $149.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,067.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.01156214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00469294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00039525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002889 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

