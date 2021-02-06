Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Trading 1% Higher

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 24.94% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

