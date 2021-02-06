Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

