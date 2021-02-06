Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.62% of Model N worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Model N by 92.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Model N by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

