Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $105.65 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

