Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.60% of National Research worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.66. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

