Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.46. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.07.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

