Comerica Bank Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.38% of PROS worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Insiders sold a total of 172,159 shares of company stock worth $8,075,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $44.64 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

