Comerica Bank Has $7.56 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of EQT worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

