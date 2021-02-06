Comerica Bank Has $7.62 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Brooks Automation worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

BRKS stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

