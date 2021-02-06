Comerica Bank Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,897 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $203.03 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.