Comerica Bank Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

