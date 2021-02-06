Comerica Bank Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Rogers worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.18 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $184.82.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,006 shares of company stock worth $3,713,683. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

