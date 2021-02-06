Comerica Bank Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.24.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

