Comerica Bank Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Comerica Bank cut its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of RPM International worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

