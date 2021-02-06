Comerica Bank Has $8.55 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

