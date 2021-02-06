Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Graco worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,258. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

