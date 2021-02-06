Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $142.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

