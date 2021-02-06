Comerica Bank Purchases 12,858 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Shares of WSM opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

