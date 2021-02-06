Comerica Bank Purchases 7,602 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

