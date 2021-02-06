Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.31. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

