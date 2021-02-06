Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

