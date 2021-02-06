Comerica Bank Sells 14,150 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

