Comerica Bank Sells 2,128 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $242.89 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.