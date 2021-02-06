Comerica Bank Sells 2,307 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $448.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.70 and a 200 day moving average of $457.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

