Comerica Bank Sells 988 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

