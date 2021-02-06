Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

