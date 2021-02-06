Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.59% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAC shares. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $21.00 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

