Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $62.64. 949,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
