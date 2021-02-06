Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $62.64. 949,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

