Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $13.17. Command Center shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 23,396 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

