CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $100,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 2,183,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,961. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

