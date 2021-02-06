Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CYH stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

