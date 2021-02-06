Comparing Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bally’s and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 4 0 2.43

Bally’s currently has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 3.20 $55.13 million $1.81 30.34 Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 1.54 $55.40 million $2.19 7.09

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Xenia Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bally’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29%

Summary

Bally’s beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

