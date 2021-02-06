Comparing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.12 $8.14 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.63 $2.63 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as cash management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as mortgage and installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its locations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

