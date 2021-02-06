Comparing RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RBB Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.09%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07% First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and First Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.17 $39.21 million $1.95 9.09 First Financial $187.57 million 3.04 $48.87 million $3.80 10.94

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats RBB Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

