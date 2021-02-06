Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $690.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $471.12 or 0.01175817 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,626 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

