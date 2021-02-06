Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.60. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 12,035 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 125.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.36% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

