Conceal (CCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,698.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $474,768.19 and $26,698.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,273.59 or 1.00146799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.01157676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00292229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00228330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00071111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,405,355 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,634 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

