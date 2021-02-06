Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.0459

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Conceal has a market cap of $446,758.98 and approximately $30,223.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.54 or 1.00336299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.01164270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00299943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00221094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064558 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,407,918 coins and its circulating supply is 9,735,328 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

