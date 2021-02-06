Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $329.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.