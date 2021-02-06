Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $227.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.