Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Constellation has a total market cap of $16.88 million and $604,991.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

