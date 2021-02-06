Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,160.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $58,160.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

