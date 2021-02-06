Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $800,846.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.01200764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.35 or 0.06419797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

